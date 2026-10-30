U.N. says North Korea funds weapons programs with crypto theft

Since 2017, North Korean hackers have stolen about $3 billion in cryptocurrency, making it a major source of income for the country.

They have shifted from targeting banks to focusing on cryptocurrency exchanges because they are easier targets.

The TraderTraitor group is also blamed for a $1.5 billion hack on Bybit in 2025, with the stolen billions estimated to fund 40% of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction programs.

Meanwhile, despite all this cyber activity, 40% of the population are undernourished and nearly one in five of its children are stunted, according to U.N. data.