United States approves $2.1 billion Patriot PAC-3 transfer to Ukraine
World
The US just approved a $2.1 billion deal to send 500 Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine, aiming to boost its air defenses as winter sets in.
The funding comes from Canada, Germany, Norway, and national funds paid for by the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan, with Lockheed Martin handling production.
Ukraine urges US for faster support
This move comes as Ukraine faces more Russian attacks and has been urging the US for quicker support.
President Zelenskiy has stressed the need for faster deliveries with winter approaching and military pressure rising.
To keep up with demand at home and abroad, the US Army is also working with Lockheed Martin to triple missile production by 2030.