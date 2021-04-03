A US Capitol Police officer was killed and another was injured in an attack at the Capitol Hill complex in Washington DC on Friday when a man rammed his car into one of the security barricades surrounding the complex. The complex was locked down soon after due to a security threat. This is the second major incident at the complex this year following January's deadly riots. Here's more.

Details Attacker shot dead after he lunged at cops holding knife

After the car rammed into a security barrier around the complex, the attacker reportedly exited the vehicle with a knife and ran towards the police officers present there. The attacker was, however, shot dead by the cops after he lunged toward the officers, said authorities. The officials also said that the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism, according to reports.

Officers Slain officer identified as William 'Billy' Evans

Authorities identified the US Capitol Police (USCP) officer who lost his life in the attack as William "Billy" Evans. The other officer who was injured in the attack was said to be in a stable and non-life-threatening condition. According to the acting US Capitol Police Chief, Yogananda Pittman, both the officers were hospitalized with injuries but one of them succumbed to his injuries.

Statement Officer Evans, an 18-year US Capitol Police veteran

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans...from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade...," stated Pittman. "Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division's First Responder's Unit," he added.

The suspect Suspect identified as 25-year-old Noah Green from Indiana Credits:

Meanwhile, the suspect in the attack was identified as 25-year-old Noah Green from Indiana, reported BBC. His post on a now-deleted Facebook Page from mid-March said he was suffering side effects of drugs he was consuming unknowingly and that he recently left his job. He had also written extensively about his interest in the Nation of Islam, a Black nationalist and religious organization.

Information 'Lockdown due to the external threat has concluded'

The lockdown at the Capitol Hill complex enforced following the attack on police officers was also lifted soon after the security threat was dealt with. The loudspeakers at the Capitol alerted staff saying, "Lockdown due to the external threat has concluded—continue to follow police direction."

President's reaction 'Heartbroken to learn of the violent attack:' President Biden Credits: