US investigating North Korea link to $6.3B Binance hack
World
The US is investigating whether North Korean hackers were behind a huge $6.3 billion cyberattack on crypto exchange Binance.
President Donald Trump told reporters Friday in the Oval Office, saying, "We don't know. We're looking at that," in an Fox News interview.
The breach may have started with a compromised engineer's laptop.
Binance freezes about $3B stolen funds
Binance managed to freeze about $3 billion of the stolen funds with help from other crypto companies and stablecoin issuers.
Co-founder Yi He says withdrawals could reopen by November 1.
This hack highlights growing concerns about state-backed groups exploiting crypto for illegal activities, raising new questions about digital security worldwide.