US military: 97% of ships transit Strait of Hormuz safely
The US military says nearly all ships, about 97%, are making it safely through the Strait of Hormuz, even with ongoing threats from Iran.
This reassurance follows a recent attack where the GFS Pride was struck by an Iranian projectile, and the vessel caught fire and subsequently sank while being towed ashore, but thanks to coordinated naval patrols, most commercial vessels are still getting through this key global shipping route.
CENTCOM: Iran lost $25B oil revenue
CENTCOM points out that these security efforts have hit Iran hard, costing them around $25 billion in lost oil revenue from blocked sea trade.
Even though there have been 135 incidents in the strait, including a sea mine and an Iranian projectile,
In seven days alone, 400 ships have sailed through the Strait, helping protect global energy supplies despite the tension.