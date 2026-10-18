US officials visit Taybeh in West Bank, signaling concern
Two US officials, Riley Barnes and Brian Burch, visited Taybeh, a Christian Palestinian village in the West Bank, after Israeli settlers attacked European diplomats and a French mayor during an olive harvest.
Their stop at the local Latin Convent church was a clear sign that the US is worried about rising violence in the area.
At least 170 settler attacks recorded
Attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians have jumped lately, with at least 170 attacks recorded since September 27, according to rights group Yesh Din.
Journalists haven't been spared either, Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine was assaulted earlier this month.
The international community mostly sees Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal, though Israel disagrees, keeping tensions high for everyone living there.