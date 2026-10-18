US pauses Russian oil sanctions for 60 days, officials say
World
The US just hit pause on sanctions against buying Russian oil for the next 60 days.
President Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio say this break is to figure out how these sanctions might affect the US and global economies.
For India, which relies a lot on Russian oil, this window is a big deal as it gives it some breathing room.
Rubio: India cannot leave Russian oil
Rubio put it simply: India can't pivot away from Russian oil overnight.
Even though India has tried to mix up its energy sources, it still depends heavily on Russia.
With ongoing conflicts like Russia-Ukraine making energy supplies tricky worldwide, Rubio's scheduled visit to India as part of efforts to find practical solutions together.