US pauses tariffs, sanctions on Russian exports for 60 days
The US is hitting pause on some tariffs and sanctions for Russian exports, but only for the next 60 days.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio says President Trump will decide what happens next after this review period.
The move is part of a recent law targeting countries that buy Russian oil, and it's meant to help the administration assess the economic impact of the waived sanctions and tariffs.
Marco Rubio: waiver to gage impact
Rubio gave a nod to India's efforts to mix up its energy sources, even though it still buys a lot from Russia.
He pointed out that with conflicts like the war in Ukraine and attacks on Saudi Arabia shaking up supplies and prices, it's tough for countries to quickly switch suppliers.
The US hopes this temporary waiver will help everyone get a clearer picture of how these decisions play out in the real world.