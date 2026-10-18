US presses Israel after West Bank settlers attacked Heidi Levine
The US is pressing Israel to take action against settler violence in the West Bank, after American journalist Heidi Levine from The Washington Post was attacked by settlers on Friday.
Video from the scene shows Levine was one of at least two people injured during a larger assault that also targeted Palestinian civilians, European diplomats, and a French mayor.
Marco Rubio condemns 170 settler attacks
This incident highlights a growing problem: at least 170 settler attacks on Palestinians have been reported since late September, especially during the olive harvest season.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has condemned the violence, urging Israeli authorities to step in.
The US State Department has inquired about the event that included Levine's attack and expects updates soon from its embassy in Jerusalem.