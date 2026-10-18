US resumes intelligence sharing with Ukraine after 3-day break
World
The US is back to sharing intelligence with Ukraine after a short three-day break that left Ukraine struggling to respond to Russian missile attacks.
President Zelensky said the intel works for defending against these strikes, highlighting just how much Ukraine relies on this support.
Trump declared energy ceasefire in Ukraine
The pause happened during tense moments over Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy sites.
President Trump blamed those attacks for higher diesel prices and declared an energy ceasefire in Ukraine, so Ukraine held off for a bit.
But as Russia kept hitting Ukrainian energy targets, Ukraine went back on the offensive.
On top of all this, limited access to military Starlink has made it even tougher for Ukraine to use drones in defense.