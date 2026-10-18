US Secretary of State Marco Rubio departs for Uzbekistan, India
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has departed for Uzbekistan and India after the US paused plans that could impose tariffs on goods imported from major buyers of Russian oil.
He's scheduled to meet with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Mumbai on Oct. 20 to chat about energy, trade, and defense: big topics that matter for both countries.
Marco Rubio to meet Mukesh Ambani
Rubio is heading to Jamnagar, Gujarat, to meet Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani and discuss ways to boost energy ties.
Before landing in India, he will stop by Uzbekistan for a C5+1 meeting focused on strengthening U.S.-Central Asia partnerships.
He also pointed out how important it is for India to diversify its energy sources and carefully consider any shifts away from Russian oil, since new US policies could have a big impact.