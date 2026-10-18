US Vice President JD Vance says H-1B critique targeted companies
World
US Vice President JD Vance has clarified his much-talked-about remarks on H-1B visa holders, saying he was actually calling out companies that misuse the program, not the workers themselves.
At a CBS town hall, he admitted his words were "imperfect" and stressed that skilled workers who help the US economy are welcome.
Vance cites in-laws, India reassures visas
Vance pointed to his own family; his in-laws immigrated here from South India, to show his support for positive immigration.
He said he criticized companies exploiting the program.
After his comments, India called the term "deeply offensive," but reassured its citizens that their visas remain valid and highlighted how Indian professionals benefit both countries.