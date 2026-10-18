Volodymyr Zelenskyy links Donald Trump's waiver to 76 energy attacks

Ukraine just faced a wave of 76 attacks on its energy infrastructure in the week since US President Donald Trump announced a temporary cease-fire and waived Russia-related sanctions and tariffs scheduled to take effect.

Power substations in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa regions were hit overnight, causing blackouts.

President Zelenskyy thinks easing up on Russia may have encouraged these strikes.