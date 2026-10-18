Volodymyr Zelenskyy links Donald Trump's waiver to 76 energy attacks
Ukraine just faced a wave of 76 attacks on its energy infrastructure in the week since US President Donald Trump announced a temporary cease-fire and waived Russia-related sanctions and tariffs scheduled to take effect.
Power substations in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa regions were hit overnight, causing blackouts.
President Zelenskyy thinks easing up on Russia may have encouraged these strikes.
Ukraine: 2 killed, blackouts after attacks
The attacks led to power outages and civilian casualties: two people lost their lives and several others, including children, were injured.
Despite Ukraine's air force shooting down most of the drones sent overnight, damage was still widespread.
With winter coming in fast, Ukraine is facing mounting pressure to protect its energy infrastructure amid continued Russian attacks and uncertainty over US policy toward Moscow.