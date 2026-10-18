VP Vance blames liberal immigration, urges France 'stop this madness'

Vance took to X (formerly Twitter) to warn that similar unrest could happen in the US pointing at congressional Democrats's policies.

The protests in France, which began over concerns related to education, working conditions, and public spending, have now grown into a massive movement against government decisions, with around 550,000 people involved and major cities seeing clashes, vandalism, and arson.

French President Macron has condemned the violence and promised legal action against those responsible.