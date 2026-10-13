Wanying Zhang, California realtor, arrested for alleged spying for China
California realtor Wanying Zhang was arrested on October 4, accused of secretly working as a spy for China.
Things got suspicious when it turned out she and her husband appear to own seven homes worth an estimated $11 million, even though she only reported one.
Prosecutors also have accused Zhang of having access to $190,000 in a secret Chinese cryptocurrency account that she was still receiving profits from.
Wanying Zhang held without bail
Zhang is facing charges for acting as an unregistered foreign agent and allegedly spying on the son of Taiwan's president.
She's being held without bail since the judge saw her as a flight risk.
The FBI is also looking into Fatai Miao, a businessman linked to Zhang, after searching his home.
Meanwhile, Zhang's company says it is cooperating with the investigation and supporting her through all this.