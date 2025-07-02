What's Oropouche virus, which may be coming to your city  

For decades, Oropouche virus disease was a very uncommon infection that was limited to the margins of tropical rainforests in the Caribbean and South America. But this has changed in the past few years. At least 23,000 people in Bolivia, Brazil , Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Peru were infected with the Oropouche fever beginning in 2023. The disease, which is spread by a tiny insect called a midge, has also claimed at least five lives.

Disease profile What is Oropouche disease? The Oropouche virus, an "emerging virus," was first discovered in Trinidad and Tobago in 1955. Since then, it has caused more than 80 outbreaks across South and Central America, infecting around 500,000 people. When the first case was reported, it didn't cause much alarm since most people who were infected recovered on their own, causing it to be barely registered as a public health concern, until 2023. In some cases, travelers became infected and subsequently took the virus home.

Widespread impact Around 500,000 cases have been reported since discovery So far, Oropouche fever has popped up in the US, Canada, and Europe in people returning from the region. This sudden rise of the disease has startled scientists and health officials, who fear many more cases may be undetected due to lack of active screening and symptom overlap with other diseases. Scientists warn that climate change is making new regions hospitable for the vectors that transmit these diseases, increasing their global reach.

Behavioral impact Disease emergence linked to human behavior Human behavior is also playing a role in the emergence of pathogens like Oropouche. With people spending more time near tropical forests, where carriers reside, infection risks increase. Deforestation and development also forces people to move to areas, where the disease naturally develops. Natasha Tilston from Indiana University School of Medicine said this is a "classical example of how human behavior can lead to...emergence of...pathogen." William de Souza from University of Kentucky echoed similar concerns, calling vector-borne diseases global problems.

Disease spread How does the virus spread? The Oropouche virus is primarily transmitted through bites from biting midges (Culicoides paraensis). These insects breed in damp soil, rotting vegetation, and standing water. They are too small for mosquito nets, making cleanliness important for prevention. Sexual transmission of the virus is also possible though no documented cases exist yet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends male travelers from affected regions abstain from sex for six weeks if symptomatic.