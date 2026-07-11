Ryanair passenger almost sucked out of aircraft in mid-air

Passenger account

'We immediately realized there had been a decompression'

The witness said, "We immediately realized there had been a decompression. There were screams... for a moment I thought someone had accidentally opened the emergency door." She added that oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and a strong smell spread through the cabin after the sudden loss of pressure. "The head and shoulders of one passenger were outside the window. Fortunately, he hadn't taken off his seat belt," she said.