Francisca Susano, 'World's oldest person,' passes away at 124

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 26, 2021, 01:40 pm

Francisca Susano, who was believed to be the oldest person in the world, has passed away

Francisca Susano, the Filipino woman who was thought to be the oldest person in the world, died at the age of 124 recently. Her death has been confirmed by local administration officers from her hometown of Kabankalan in Negros Occidental, Philippines. Fondly referred to as Lola Iska, Susano was also believed to be the world's last surviving person born in the 19th century.

Details

Her cause of death has not been specified

The news was first reported by the social media handle of the Kabankalan city government. Their Facebook post announced that Susano passed away on the evening of November 22. While the cause of death was not mentioned, she was going to be tested for the novel coronavirus. CNN quoted a city public information officer to clarify that the supercentenarian didn't have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Background

Susano's claim to be the world's oldest still being verified

"Lola Iska will always remain as our inspiration and pride," concluded the city statement. Considered to be the oldest living Filipino, Susano's claim to be the world's oldest woman and person is yet to be verified by an independent entity. In September 2021, when Susano celebrated her 124th birthday, Guinness World Records was still cross-checking the documents that prove her age.

Life story

Born in 1897, Susano gave birth to 14 children

Susano had shared being happy, playing harmonica, and eating a special kind of boiled vegetable soup held the secret to her long life. Born in 1897 before the Philippines gained independence, she lived with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren till her last days. Reportedly, she had 14 children with her husband, one of whom also reached 101 years of age.

Records

Currently, Japan's Kane Tanaka is world's oldest person living

Emilio Flores Marquez is world's oldest living person (male)

Back in July this year, Guinness World Records recognized Emilio Flores Marquez from Puerto Rico as the oldest living person (male) in the world at 112 years. Currently, the oldest person living (and also the oldest female) is Japan's Kane Tanaka (117) as per the records site. The oldest person to ever have lived is Jeanne Calment (France), who died at 122 years.