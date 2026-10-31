Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis deny drone sent to Medina region
World
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group is pushing back against claims they sent a drone toward Saudi Arabia's Medina region.
The Saudi-led coalition said it shot down an unmanned aircraft, but the Houthis insist they weren't involved.
This back-and-forth is adding more tension to an already complicated conflict, which has bigger ties to the wider US-Israeli war on Iran.
Houthi attacks threaten 2022 UN-brokered truce
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree accused Saudi Arabia of making up the drone story, showing just how little trust there is between the two sides.
The denial comes as Houthi attacks on key Saudi sites, like oil facilities and airports, have ramped up lately, threatening a fragile United Nations-brokered truce in 2022.