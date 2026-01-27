H-1B visa interview dates deferred until 2027: What's the reason?

The United States consulates in India have reportedly pushed back H-1B visa stamping interview appointments to 2027. Visa offices in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai , Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata are fully booked until next year. The delays began in December 2025 when appointments for that month were rescheduled to March 2026 and then to October of the same year.

Scrutiny H-1B visa delays due to increased scrutiny The delays are mainly attributed to the Donald Trump administration's increased scrutiny of H-1B visa applicants. The "America first" policy has intensified vetting processes, significantly slowing down the application process. In December 2025, the US Embassy in India advised applicants to apply as early as possible and expect longer processing times for these visas.

Demand India dominates global H-1B visa demand India is the largest source of H-1B visa applicants, accounting for 71% of all approvals in fiscal year 2024. The program is largely dominated by the IT sector and other industries that employ college graduates. To address concerns over program abuse while still allowing companies to hire top talent, the US government has ramped up scrutiny under its "America first" vision.

Visa rules New rules for H-1B visa allocation The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has introduced new rules for the fiscal year 2027. A weighted selection process will now be used to prioritize "higher-skilled and higher-paid aliens." However, the annual quota remains capped at 85,000 visas for fiscal year 2026. Other key changes include an electronic registration process and a $100,000 H-1B visa fee.

Visa changes Changes in visa stamping process and social media vetting The USCIS may also require H-1B beneficiaries to provide biometrics for identity verification. The US Department of State has also mandated enhanced social media vetting for all H-1B and H-4 dependent visa applicants from December 15, 2025. These changes have left Indian professionals with uncertain prospects as travel plans and employment opportunities are now disrupted due to the delayed visa interviews.