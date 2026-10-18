Zelenskyy says SpaceX Starlink limits hurt Ukraine, not EU

Ukraine's president, Zelenskyy, is raising concerns about SpaceX limiting Starlink satellite service for Ukrainian military operations, saying these restrictions hurt Ukraine but don't seem to affect European Union countries.

The limits are making it harder for Ukraine to use drones to intercept Russian attacks and support troops.

Zelenskyy also isn't buying SpaceX's technical explanation, pointing out that SpaceX and US officials haven't given a clear answer about why the restrictions exist.