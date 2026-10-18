Zelenskyy says SpaceX Starlink limits hurt Ukraine, not EU
Ukraine's president, Zelenskyy, is raising concerns about SpaceX limiting Starlink satellite service for Ukrainian military operations, saying these restrictions hurt Ukraine but don't seem to affect European Union countries.
The limits are making it harder for Ukraine to use drones to intercept Russian attacks and support troops.
Zelenskyy also isn't buying SpaceX's technical explanation, pointing out that SpaceX and US officials haven't given a clear answer about why the restrictions exist.
Ukraine demands answers on Starlink performance
Tests on Friday showed Starlink works smoothly in the European Union but struggles in Ukraine, especially when it comes to speed.
Ukrainian officials worry this might be a deliberate move to slow down their military technology, since these systems are crucial for gathering intelligence and defending against attacks.
Now, Kyiv is asking for straight answers from SpaceX and US officials so their defense efforts aren't left in the dark.