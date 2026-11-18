Tech outages in US are not interconnected, says Marco Rubio
What's the story
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed widespread fears that a series of recent tech outages are interconnected. He told reporters there is "zero evidence" to support such a theory. The past week has seen major disruptions, including all flights being grounded in the US and widespread issues with banking, Apple and Microsoft services.
Public reassurance
Outages have sparked public fears
Rubio acknowledged that the recent outages have caused fear among the public, who suspect they may be related or part of a larger scheme.
However, he was quick to reassure that "we are not under systemic attack."
He emphasized that these events are independent and not inter-related.
Cybersecurity experts have also found no evidence linking these outages, attributing many issues to updates on old infrastructure.
Incident overview
Microsoft outage caused disruptions
The last week has witnessed a major Microsoft outage, a tech glitch that grounded all US flights for hours, and disruptions for the National Security Agency (NSA).
The biggest US banks and Apple were also affected.
However, every company or agency involved has maintained that these issues are not cyber-related or the work of an outside actor.
Official statement
Director of National Intelligence weighs in
US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also weighed in on the matter, telling Fox News that the outages were not a result of a cyber-attack.
He said "lots of institutions" are patching or upgrading systems, which has caused some disruption.
This statement was echoed by Rubio who said the best way to combat such fears is for the US government to share everything they know with Americans.
Event timeline
FAA issued rare national ground stop
Since Thursday, tech-related disruptions have been almost a daily occurrence.
The first major incident was a Microsoft outage that affected several of its services including email.
The next day, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rare national ground stop for over four hours due to a technical issue caused by copper wire upgrade and outdated equipment.
This was the longest flight halt since the September 11 attacks in 2001.
Corporate disruptions
United Airlines, JPMorgan Chase also suffered disruptions
On Monday, United Airlines suffered a tech failure that delayed some 150 flights.
A software glitch also disrupted service at JPMorgan Chase, the biggest bank in the US.
Both companies attributed these issues to a software problem. Meanwhile, Apple users faced outages with iCloud and Apple Pay on Tuesday due to an internal update rather than a cyber-attack.
Network outage
No evidence linking disruptions, conspiracy theories dismissed
On the same day as Apple's troubles, a highly classified network used by the NSA for internal communications also went offline for some time.
Cybersecurity experts have found no evidence linking these disruptions from Microsoft, airlines, and banks over the last five days.
Kris Beevers, CEO and co-founder of the network and infrastructure management company NetBox Labs, dismissed conspiracy theories on social media and stressed that "there is no conspiracy here."