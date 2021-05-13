2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake wagon debuts in Europe

2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake breaks cover

Hyundai-owned Genesis has revealed its 2022 G70 Shooting Brake wagon in Europe. It is based on the facelifted Genesis G70 sedan that was unveiled in South Korea last year. The wagon has a sporty look with up to 40% more cargo capacity than the standard model. It likely to be offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged mill and a 3.3-liter V6 motor. Here's our roundup.

The car sports a large mesh grille

The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake has a muscular bonnet, a large mesh grille, quad-headlight strips, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear. As for the dimensions, the car has a wheelbase of 2,835mm and a length of 4,685mm.

It should be available with choice of two engines

The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is expected to be offered with a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine that makes 252hp of power and a 3.3-liter V6 mill that generates 365hp of power. The mills should be linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

It will have a split-folding rear bench

Interior details of the G70 Shooting Brake have not been revealed. It is expected to offer a spacious cabin, featuring a dual-tone dashboard, split-folding rear bench, a sunroof, a head-up display, and auto climate control. It is expected to house a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera system will also be available.

2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake are still under the wraps. However, it should carry some premium over its sedan counterpart which starts at $38,570 (roughly Rs. 28.3 lakh). Genesis will also launch its GV70 SUV and G80 sedan models this summer.