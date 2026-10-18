Audi to launch A5 and Q9 models in India
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Audi is about to drop two new models in India, the A5 and the Q9, as part of a bigger plan to grow here.
The A5 will be one of the first to arrive, following the recent launch of the latest Q3 SUV.
Martin Sander, Head of Sales and Marketing, Audi AG, confirmed these launches.
Audi A5 mild-hybrid Q9 diesel
The A5, which replaces the A4, is bigger all around and built on a fresh platform with both standard and mild-hybrid engines (up to 204hp).
The Q9 steps up as Audi's new flagship SUV with a powerful 3.0-liter V-6 turbo-diesel engine (299hp), bold looks, and an extra wow factor.