Bharat Taxi: New ride-hailing app puts drivers 1st, launches in early 2026

Bharat Taxi, a new government-backed ride-hailing app, is set to launch in early 2026. With thousands of drivers registered in Delhi and Gujarat and a goal of reaching more drivers nationwide, it'll offer rides in cars, autos, and bike taxis—aiming to shake up the way we get around.

Fixed fares and rider-friendly features No more surprise surge pricing—Bharat Taxi uses a fixed fare system: ₹30 for up to 4km, ₹23/km for the next stretch, then ₹18/km beyond that.

The app supports real-time tracking, multiple languages, UPI payments and even links with Delhi Police for extra safety.

Drivers keep what they earn Unlike Ola or Uber which take a big cut (20-30%) from each ride and hike prices during rush hours or bad weather, Bharat Taxi charges zero commission.

Drivers just pay a small membership fee and keep all their initial earnings.