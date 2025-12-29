Ducati XDiavel V4 lands in India: Price starts at ₹30.88L

Ducati's new XDiavel V4 sport cruiser is now on sale in India, starting at ₹30.88 lakh (Burning Red) and ₹31.19 lakh (Black Lava). It blends classic cruiser comfort with a punchy 1,158cc V4 engine, a low 770mm seat, and high-tech safety features.

What's under the hood? The XDiavel V4 packs 168hp and 125 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox, with a quickshifter available for smoother rides.

You get an aluminum monocoque frame, fully adjustable 50mm USD forks for handling bumps, twin 330mm disks with Brembo Stylema calipers for stopping power, and a big 20L tank—so it's built for both speed and comfort.

Cool features & competition A bright 6.9-inch TFT display with Bluetooth keeps you connected on the go.

There are four riding modes to match your mood or road conditions. Plus, smart tech like cylinder deactivation improves efficiency when you're just cruising.

It is positioned to compete with bikes like the Triumph Rocket 3 and Ducati's own Diavel V4—so it's definitely playing in the big leagues.