BMW unveils new Concept Skytop roadster at Concours d'Elegance event
BMW has showcased its latest concept car, the BMW Concept Skytop, at the 2024 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este event. The two-seat roadster, which appears strikingly ready for production, was unveiled in keeping with BMW's tradition of presenting dramatic concept cars at this event. The Skytop is a targa-top two-seater featuring a V8 powertrain and incorporates traditional BMW design elements.
Features and design elements
The Concept Skytop's design features a spline running full length from the bonnet to the rear. The car boasts an aluminium trim finisher on the bootlid, a shark-nose front end, and an illuminated twin-kidney grille for added visual impact. The door handles are cleverly integrated into 'winglets' atop the car's shoulders, ensuring a clear visual line along its flanks. Additionally, slimline LEDs provide super-thin light graphics at both front and rear of the vehicle.
It gets a removable roof
The Skytop's roof, lined in leather, can be removed for open-air driving while the rear window retracts out of sight electrically. Inside, the car features leather seats with a handstitched brogue-style finish and crystal accents throughout the cabin. The color scheme combines coppery red-brown roof and interior hues with muted silver paint, creating a luxurious ambiance.
Similarities with BMW 8 Series
The Concept Skytop shares many features with the BMW 8 Series, including overall proportions and interior design elements. The cockpit layout remains largely unchanged from that model, featuring a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a free-standing infotainment screen atop the center console.