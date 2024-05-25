Next Article

It borrows design elements from historic models like the BMW Z8 and BMW 503

BMW unveils new Concept Skytop roadster at Concours d'Elegance event

By Akash Pandey 04:47 pm May 25, 202404:47 pm

What's the story BMW has showcased its latest concept car, the BMW Concept Skytop, at the 2024 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este event. The two-seat roadster, which appears strikingly ready for production, was unveiled in keeping with BMW's tradition of presenting dramatic concept cars at this event. The Skytop is a targa-top two-seater featuring a V8 powertrain and incorporates traditional BMW design elements.

The Concept Skytop's design features a spline running full length from the bonnet to the rear. The car boasts an aluminium trim finisher on the bootlid, a shark-nose front end, and an illuminated twin-kidney grille for added visual impact. The door handles are cleverly integrated into 'winglets' atop the car's shoulders, ensuring a clear visual line along its flanks. Additionally, slimline LEDs provide super-thin light graphics at both front and rear of the vehicle.

It gets a removable roof

The Skytop's roof, lined in leather, can be removed for open-air driving while the rear window retracts out of sight electrically. Inside, the car features leather seats with a handstitched brogue-style finish and crystal accents throughout the cabin. The color scheme combines coppery red-brown roof and interior hues with muted silver paint, creating a luxurious ambiance.

The Concept Skytop shares many features with the BMW 8 Series, including overall proportions and interior design elements. The cockpit layout remains largely unchanged from that model, featuring a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a free-standing infotainment screen atop the center console.