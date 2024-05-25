Next Article

The CR241 draws its design cues from iconic models like Ducati 750SS and Pantah

What's the story Ducati, the esteemed Bologna-based brand, has unveiled two new V-twin prototypes at the Bike Shed Moto Show in London. These concept bikes, dubbed CR241 and RR241, hint at potential expansions to Ducati's retro Scrambler range. The company describes these fresh designs as an embodiment of "how fundamental the world of customization, characterized by creativity and free expression, is for the post-heritage Ducati world."

Ducati's new Scrambler concepts: CR241 and RR241

The CR241 is a sleek cafe racer featuring a bikini fairing, high set clip-ons, and a compact single seat setup. On the other hand, the RR241 presents a rugged design reminiscent of Mad Max. Both models are built on the existing technical base of the Scrambler range, sharing the same Euro-5 compliant 803cc Desmodue air-cooled V-twin motor and tubular steel trellis frame as their Nightshift, Icon, and Full Throttle counterparts.

Inspiration behind Ducati's new Scrambler concepts

The CR241 draws its design cues from iconic models like the seventies Ducati 750SS and early eighties Pantah. It features a sportier 17-inch front hoop instead of the usual 18-inch one and is fitted with proper road-going rubber tires. The RR241, in contrast, showcases a rugged aesthetic inspired by post-apocalyptic TV and film sagas, incorporating elements such as a high-passage Termignoni exhaust and cross-spoked wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 50/50 tires.

Unique features of Ducati's new Scrambler concepts

The CR241 has a modified wide bench seat with a detachable color-matched cover for the pillion perch and clip-on handlebars with underslung bar end mirrors. The RR241, however, features tank side panel covers replaced with frames for attaching luggage and a removable pillion seat that can be replaced with a luggage rack. Despite their distinct aesthetics, both models are expected to retain the same A2 license restrictable 72.2hp power found across the Scrambler range.