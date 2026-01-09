BMW is bringing 3 new electric cars to India by 2026
BMW is set to launch three fresh EVs in India by 2026, aiming for a quarter of its sales here to be electric.
After selling over 18,000 cars last year and seeing a big jump in EV demand, BMW wants to keep the momentum going with these upcoming launches.
What's driving the buzz?
The iX1—BMW's locally assembled EV priced around ₹50 lakh—is leading the charge, helping BMW and MINI post a massive 200% growth in their electric segment.
Nearly half of iX1 buyers are first-time luxury car owners switching from regular brands.
How does BMW stack up?
BMW now grabs about 60% of India's luxury EV market—even with Tesla joining the race.
There's currently a three-month wait for their EVs, showing just how high demand is.
Charging up for the future
To make owning an EV easier, BMW has invested ₹400 crore in better dealerships and charging stations—think fast chargers every 300km on highways and at showrooms.
Plus, all their EVs run on battery-electric drivetrains that help cut down running costs compared to petrol or diesel rides.