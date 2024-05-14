Next Article

BMW M 1000 XR can do 0 - 100km/h in 3.2 seconds

BMW launches world's most powerful crossover motorcycle at ₹45 lakh

What's the story BMW has introduced the M 1000 XR, the third motorcycle in its performance-based M series, to the Indian market. With a price tag of ₹45 lakh, it is positioned between the M 1000 R and the M 1000 RR in BMW's lineup. The new bike is a derivative of the BMW S 1000 XR, a tall sport tourer or crossover style motorcycle.

M 1000 XR: The world's most powerful touring machine

The M 1000 XR is powered by an engine borrowed from the S 1000 RR superbike. This engine, equipped with BMW's ShiftCam variable valve timing/lift technology and titanium valves, generates a formidable 201hp/113Nm. This power output makes the M 1000 XR the world's most powerful touring machine. The bike also boasts a larger rear sprocket and shorter gear ratios for harder acceleration, achieving a top speed of 278km/h.

M 1000 XR: A blend of superbike capability and practicality

The M 1000 XR features a larger set of wings, a striking motorsport livery, sporty electronic suspension, and high-performance M brakes from the M 1000 RR. The bike's ergonomics have been revised for a sportier feel while maintaining comfort with practical handlebar and footpeg placement. Despite its sporty orientation, the bike offers practicality with a 20-liter fuel tank and an 850mm seat height. It also comes packed with electronic rider assists similar to those found on the M 1000 RR.

M 1000 XR: Advanced features and exclusive version

The BMW M 1000 XR is equipped with multiple riding modes, launch control, a pitlane speed limiter, Race ABS and more. It also offers creature comforts like heated grips, cruise control and tire pressure monitoring. In India, only the M Competition version of the M 1000 XR is available. This exclusive version includes carbon fiber wheels, billet M rider and passenger footrests, an M GPS lap timer and extensive use of carbon fiber bodywork.