Offers may vary depending on the state and city

Renault rolls out attractive offers on its cars this May

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:00 pm May 13, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Renowned automaker Renault has announced a series of enticing offers for May 2024 on its popular models, Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. These benefits encompass cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. The maximum savings potential across these models can reach up to ₹52,000. The move is seen as an effort to boost sales and attract more customers during this period.

Car #1

Renault Kwid offers significant savings

The Renault Kwid offers include a cash discount of up to ₹15,000, an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000, a loyalty bonus of up to ₹10,000, and a corporate discount of up to ₹12,000. However, these discounts are not applicable on the base-end RXE variant which is only available with a loyalty bonus of ₹10,000. The price range for the Renault Kwid is between ₹4.70 lakh to ₹6.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Car #2, #3

What about Triber and Kiger?

The Renault Triber comes with similar offers, including a cash discount of up to ₹10,000, an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000, a loyalty bonus of up to ₹10,000, and a corporate discount of up to ₹12,000. The Kiger also offers substantial savings with the same discounts. However, these bonuses do not apply to the RXE variant of both models. The price range for Triber is between ₹6 lakh and ₹8.97 lakh, while Kiger ranges from ₹6-11.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Extra savings

Additional discounts and referral benefits

In addition to the aforementioned offers, Renault is also providing an optional rural cashback of ₹5,000 on all cars, which cannot be combined with the corporate bonus. Furthermore, referral benefits are being offered across all Renault vehicles. However, it's important to note that these offers may vary depending on the state and city. Customers are advised to contact their closest Renault dealership for more details.