BMW Motorrad unveils Vision K 18 concept inspired by Concorde

Aluminum and forged-carbon-fiber panels, 1,800cc inline-six

The Vision K 18 features a sleek, low profile with aluminum and forged-carbon-fiber panels, plus a 1,800cc inline-six engine with six air intakes and exhausts.

It's packed with details like a single seat marked with an X, clip-on handlebars for that modern vibe, and six-LED headlights.

Tech-wise, it comes loaded with hydraulically adjustable suspension and top-tier components, showing off BMW's push for innovation in motorcycle design.