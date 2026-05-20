BMW Motorrad unveils Vision K 18 concept inspired by Concorde
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BMW Motorrad just dropped the Vision K 18 concept bike at Lake Como, and it's unlike anything we've seen from its touring lineup.
Inspired by supersonic jets like the Concorde, this futuristic ride hints at where BMW might take its bikes next.
Aluminum and forged-carbon-fiber panels, 1,800cc inline-six
The Vision K 18 features a sleek, low profile with aluminum and forged-carbon-fiber panels, plus a 1,800cc inline-six engine with six air intakes and exhausts.
It's packed with details like a single seat marked with an X, clip-on handlebars for that modern vibe, and six-LED headlights.
Tech-wise, it comes loaded with hydraulically adjustable suspension and top-tier components, showing off BMW's push for innovation in motorcycle design.