BMW teases F 450 RR sport bike, Oct 15 reveal
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BMW just dropped a teaser for its fresh entry-level sport bike, a bike being dubbed the F 450 RR, on social media.
The design borrows cues from the M 1000 RR, making it look lightweight and sporty, with a slim rear wheel and compact brakes.
The official reveal is set for October 15, 2026.
BMW enters entry-level motorcycle segment
With a bike being dubbed the F 450 RR, BMW is jumping into the fast-growing entry-level motorcycle scene alongside brands like Royal Enfield and Triumph.
These smaller bikes are all about being affordable, easy to handle, and fun, perfect if you're new to riding or just want something approachable with solid performance.