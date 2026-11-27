BMW to update 16 million vehicles across 88 countries in December
BMW is rolling out a big software update this December, reaching 16 million vehicles across 88 countries.
The new Software Update 11/2026.3 brings 24 fresh and improved features, think smarter tech and smoother driving, building on its OTA program that started back in 2018.
BMW upgrades driver assists, infotainment
You'll see upgraded driver assists like red light braking (for US cars with OS X), Prime Video now built into the infotainment system, sleeker display layouts, and better navigation with tighter integration between BMW Maps and the driver assistance stack and charging feedback tools.
Not every feature will show up on every car, it depends on your model and where you live, but it's all part of BMW's push to keep its rides feeling modern and competitive.