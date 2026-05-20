BMW's 2028 1 Series returns to rear-wheel drive with i1
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BMW's fourth-generation 1 Series lands in 2028, offering electric (the i1), plug-in hybrid, and classic gasoline models.
The i1 will run on BMW's new Gen6 EV platform with rear-wheel drive making a comeback.
Even as SUVs dominate the roads, the 1 Series still holds its ground as a go-to entry-level BMW.
New 1 Series keeps hatchback vibe
The new 1 Series keeps its hatchback vibe but borrows sleek touches from BMW's Neue Klasse EVs.
Expect an all-electric i1 with up to 326hp, or go bigger with a dual-motor M version at 469hp. There's also a plug-in hybrid pairing a gasoline engine with an electric motor.
Inside, you'll find BMW's latest tech: a huge 17.9-inch touchscreen and Panoramic iDrive system for that modern feel across all models.