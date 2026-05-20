BMW's 2028 1 Series returns to rear-wheel drive with i1

New 1 Series keeps hatchback vibe

The new 1 Series keeps its hatchback vibe but borrows sleek touches from BMW's Neue Klasse EVs.

Expect an all-electric i1 with up to 326hp, or go bigger with a dual-motor M version at 469hp. There's also a plug-in hybrid pairing a gasoline engine with an electric motor.

Inside, you'll find BMW's latest tech: a huge 17.9-inch touchscreen and Panoramic iDrive system for that modern feel across all models.