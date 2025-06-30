Lesser-known facts about Bolide, Bugatti's extreme track car

Engine specs

Car generates an astonishing 3 tons of downforce

The Bolide is powered by an 8.0-liter W16 engine that produces a whopping 1,578hp. This is less than the prototype's output of 1,824hp. However, Bugatti assures that driving this beast will be "like a cannonball ride." The car also generates an astonishing three tons of downforce with its unique aerodynamic features such as a front splitter and adjustable rear diffuser. It weighs 1,450kg, almost 200kg more than the prototype. This was done to meet customer comfort requests and FIA regulations.