BYD reveals Atto 8 SUV with 9 minute charging
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BYD just revealed its new Atto 8 SUV at the Paris Motor Show, and the big news is its wild nine-minute charging time, thanks to BYD's super-fast 1,500-kilowatt Flash chargers.
You can go from nearly empty to almost full in about the same time it takes to fill a regular gas tank.
Atto 8 Europe launch early 2027
The Atto 8 arrives in Europe in early 2027 and comes loaded with a huge 115-kilowatt-hour battery, a panoramic glass roof, and a massive touchscreen.
There are two versions: one rear-wheel drive (455hp, 405-mile range) and one all-wheel drive (764hp, 374-mile range), so you can pick what fits your vibe.
Just note, you'll need access to one of BYD's upcoming Flash stations to get that lightning-fast charge.