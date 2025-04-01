What's the story

BYD has unveiled its latest electric SUV, the Tai 3. The model comes as part of BYD's luxury off-road brand Fang Cheng Bao and has been designed to cater to families.

The "high-tech trendy" car carries a starting price of roughly $19,300 (around ₹16 lakh). It is being touted as BYD's most affordable electric vehicle under the Fang Cheng Bao sub-brand.