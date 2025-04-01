BYD's new affordable electric SUV comes with built-in drone pad
What's the story
BYD has unveiled its latest electric SUV, the Tai 3. The model comes as part of BYD's luxury off-road brand Fang Cheng Bao and has been designed to cater to families.
The "high-tech trendy" car carries a starting price of roughly $19,300 (around ₹16 lakh). It is being touted as BYD's most affordable electric vehicle under the Fang Cheng Bao sub-brand.
Design and features
A family-focused electric SUV
The Tai 3 is a mid-size family-oriented electric SUV, setting itself apart from other models in the Fang Cheng Bao lineup which are mostly luxury off-roaders.
The five-seater SUV is 4,605mm long, 1,900mm wide, and 1,720mm tall. It provides a CLTC driving range of up to 501km on all versions.
The car is available in single (RWD) and dual-motor (4WD) variants.
Specifications
Advanced battery and drone system
While the base RWD Intelligent Driving Pro Edition of the Tai 3 is powered by a 72.96kWh battery, the top-tier "Drone" Version packs a bigger 78.72kWh battery.
The latter comes with BYD's Ling Yuan drone system with a roof docking station, making it even more high-tech.
All these features make the Tai 3 an innovative addition to BYD's electric vehicle range.
Interior features
High-tech interior and smart cockpit
The Tai 3's interior is loaded with tech and cool features. It comes with a wing-style instrument display, 15.6-inch infotainment system, "Chariot gear lever" crystal buttons, and even a built-in refrigerator.
The AI smart cockpit of the vehicle features BYD's "God's Eye" C driver-assist system which provides functions such as highway navigation on autopilot and remote control parking.