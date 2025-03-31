These premium cars will be launched in India next month
What's the story
The automotive industry in India is in for an exciting month this April, with a number of big car launches.
Among them are a new all-electric sports car, two European SUVs, and more.
The first quarter of the year has already witnessed some notable releases like the Kia Syros, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Mahindra BE 6.
Now, let's see what next month has in store for us.
Car #1
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: A premium offering
Volkswagen is gearing up to launch its priciest SUV in India, the Tiguan R Line.
Scheduled to arrive on April 14, the new model is 30mm longer than its predecessor and comes with a refreshed design.
Key highlights include redesigned headlights, sportier bumpers, 19-inch alloy wheels, full-width LED light strips at the front and rear ends, and a rear spoiler.
The interior features sports seats and tri-zone ambient lighting with 30 colors.
Car #2
MG Cyberster: India's 1st all-electric sports car
MG's first all-electric sports car, the Cyberster, will hit Indian roads next month. The model will be available exclusively via MG Select premium showrooms.
The Cyberster's design features an upward-swooping fascia mimicking a smile, a long bonnet, 20-inch wheels as standard, arrow-shaped taillamps connected by an LED strip, and scissor doors.
It also boasts advanced interior tech like adaptive cruise control, and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.
Car #3
Kia Carens facelift: A fresh look
The Kia Carens MPV will get a facelift next month, three years after its debut in India.
The refreshed model will sport a new name and design elements like Syros-inspired headlamps, vertically-oriented taillamps with an LED light bar, and new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
Although exact interior details are unknown, Kia is expected to refresh the dashboard with new buttons, switchgear, and higher-quality materials.
Car #4
Skoda Kodiaq: A global model
The new-generation Skoda Kodiaq will launch in April. This flagship SUV boasts updated styling cues that bring it in line with Skoda's global models.
The new Kodiaq sports Kushaq-like headlights, a new grille, and a redesigned bumper up front.
Its side profile is smoother than its predecessor with door-mounted wing mirrors and new alloy wheels.
It also gets connected taillamps at the rear end along with chunky cladding lower down.
Car #5
Tata Curvv Dark Edition: A stylish upgrade
The Tata Curvv will soon get a Dark Edition treatment, just like the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari.
Available only in the top-spec Accomplished trim, it will sport an all-black color scheme across its interior and exterior.
No changes are expected under the hood; it will provide a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol (125hp/225Nm) or a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel (118hp/260Nm) engine with manual or dual-clutch transmissions.