Dubai Police unveil Lamborghini Temerario to boost police presence

Dubai Police just rolled out a Lamborghini Temerario as its newest patrol car, teaming up with Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

This hybrid supercar isn't just for show: it's meant to boost police presence and make officers more approachable around the city.

As Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, director of Dubai's Criminal Investigation Department, put it, the car reflects the city's efforts to balance a visible security presence with community outreach.