Dubai Police unveil Lamborghini Temerario to boost police presence
Dubai Police just rolled out a Lamborghini Temerario as its newest patrol car, teaming up with Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
This hybrid supercar isn't just for show: it's meant to boost police presence and make officers more approachable around the city.
As Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, director of Dubai's Criminal Investigation Department, put it, the car reflects the city's efforts to balance a visible security presence with community outreach.
High tech cars improve police interactions
The Lamborghini Temerario joins other high-tech patrol cars, mostly seen in busy tourist spots.
Beyond looking cool, these cars are part of Dubai's push to modernize police work and build stronger ties with residents and visitors alike.
Colonel Mohammad Abdulrahman Abdulwahid, head of the Tourist Police Department, says these advanced vehicles make it easier for everyone to interact with the police.