Ducati XDiavel V4 lands in India at ₹30.89 lakh

The XDiavel V4 is all about comfort and style—think low 770mm seat, relaxed handlebars, wide cushioned seats, and extra rear suspension travel for smoother rides. It weighs in at 229kg (wet, no fuel) and packs premium kit like Brembo Stylema brakes with cornering ABS, full-LED lighting, a big TFT display, Pirelli tires, and smart electronics with multiple riding modes.

How does it compare?

While the Diavel V4 is sportier and upright, the XDiavel V4 leans into touring comfort—perfect if you're into laid-back long rides or want to take someone along.

Prices start at ₹30.89 lakh (Burning Red) and ₹31.19 lakh (Black Lava), so it's definitely a premium pick for those who want performance with cruiser flair.