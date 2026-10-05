Elon Musk says Tesla robotaxi cameras miss small animals overnight
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Tesla's Robotaxi service is struggling after dark because its camera-only system has trouble spotting small animals; Elon Musk even mentioned the challenge of seeing "gray kittens on gray tarmac."
This tech hiccup means the cars can't safely drive all night yet.
Tesla limits Austin robotaxi to 11pm
Tesla recently nudged Austin's Robotaxi hours to 11pm. but that's still shorter than last year's midnight finish.
While Tesla sticks to just cameras, rivals like Waymo use extra sensors (like lidar and radar) to handle nighttime better.
Meanwhile, US safety officials are looking into whether Tesla should add more tech for safer low-light driving.