What's the story

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the Bayon compact SUV in India in mid-2026.

The vehicle will be powered by a new 1.2-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, Autocar India has learned.

The Bayon is a global car based on the same platform as the i20, and will take on Maruti Suzuki Fronx in the Indian market when it launches here.