Hyundai's Maruti Fronx-rival will be launched in India next year
What's the story
Hyundai is gearing up to launch the Bayon compact SUV in India in mid-2026.
The vehicle will be powered by a new 1.2-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, Autocar India has learned.
The Bayon is a global car based on the same platform as the i20, and will take on Maruti Suzuki Fronx in the Indian market when it launches here.
Engine
A look at the powertrain
The 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill will offer greater torque and drivability than the existing 1.0-liter unit, which delivers 120hp and 172Nm of torque.
It will also be more compact and fuel-efficient than the larger 1.5-liter motor that powers models such as Creta, Verna, and Alcazar.
The new engine is being developed in India by Hyundai specifically for the Indian market.
Performance
New engine will be hybrid-ready
The Bayon could come with both the new 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine and the existing 1.0-liter unit, depending on market requirements. The latter is already offered in the Venue and i20 models.
The new engine will be hybrid-ready, indicating its importance in Hyundai's future hybrid powertrains strategy.
Transmission options for this mill could include a dual-clutch automatic or an e-CVT, depending on usage scenarios.
Design elements
The Bayon offers a spacious and feature-rich cabin
The Bayon sports a design similar to the Verna with a split-headlight setup, wide honeycomb-patterned air dam, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.
The rear end flaunts boomerang-shaped taillamps connected by an LED strip.
Inside, it gets a four-spoke steering wheel, 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a digital driver's display, among other features like wireless charging and ADAS.
The vehicle also offers a generous boot space of 411-liter.