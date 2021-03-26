Last updated on

Ford has announced a price-hike across its entire product range in India from April 1. The prices will be increased by up to 3%, depending upon the variant. However, the final price-list is likely to be revealed on April 1. The models that will become costlier are the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport, and Endeavour. Here's recalling these Ford cars.

Car #1 Ford Figo: Price starts at Rs. 5.64 lakh

The Ford Figo features a sporty look with a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille, adjustable halogen headlights, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and six airbags. The hatchback is offered with a 1.5-liter diesel engine that makes 99hp/215Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol mill that delivers 95hp/119Nm.

Car #2 Ford Freestyle: Price begins at Rs. 7.09 lakh

The Ford Freestyle has an all-black grille, silvered skid plates, roof rails, adjustable headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The 5-seater cabin provides a power steering wheel, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and six airbags. The vehicle comes with two engine choices, including a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 99hp/215Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol unit that produces 95hp/119Nm.

Car #3 Ford Aspire: Price starts at Rs. 7.24 lakh

The Ford Aspire has an eye-catching design with a mesh chrome grille, a sloping roofline, adjustable halogen headlights, front and rear fog lights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, there are five seats, power windows, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, six airbags, and a rear-view camera. The four-wheeler is available with a 99hp, 1.5-liter diesel motor and a 95hp, 1.2-liter petrol mill.

Car #4 Ford EcoSport: Price begins at Rs. 7.99 lakh

The EcoSport has a sporty body with a mesh-pattern grille, roof rails, a roof-mounted spoiler, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. The 5-seater cabin has a leather steering wheel, rear parking sensors, a sunroof, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. The SUV comes with two engine options: a 1.5-liter diesel motor that delivers 99hp/215Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that produces 121hp/149Nm.

Car #5 Ford Endeavour: Price starts at Rs. 29.99 lakh