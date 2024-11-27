Ford India to end FordPass connected services on this date
Ford has announced it will discontinue the FordPass connected car suite in India, effective January 1. The app was first launched in 2020, with the debut of Ford's BS6 range including Endeavour, EcoSport, Figo, Freestyle and Aspire compact sedan. The decision to cease its services in India comes as part of a global transition to a new platform that won't support the tech currently used on Indian Ford vehicles.
FordPass app's features and user impact
The FordPass app works on an in-built 4G data connection, which is offered free of cost (depending on the vehicle). It provides a range of controls including starting, stopping, locking or unlocking the vehicle. Plus, it also offers real-time vehicle information like tire pressure readings, fuel level and odometer readings. However, active users of this app will only be able to use its features till their free subscription ends on December 31.
Ford India's future plans post-FordPass discontinuation
Despite the discontinuation of FordPass app, Ford India has assured customers that this change won't affect their vehicle's functionality. The company is also planning a comeback in the domestic market next year. Initially, it will start selling Endeavour (known as Everest globally) as a fully imported model with local assembly set to begin later on.