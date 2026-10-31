Hero MotoCorp launches Destini 110 Classique Edition at ₹76,400 ex-showroom
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Hero MotoCorp just launched the Destini 110 Classique Edition at ₹76,400 (ex-showroom).
This version rocks a vintage-inspired look with cool dual-tone color options like Matt Goldfish Silver and Matt Aries Brown, but keeps the same engine and mechanics as before.
Destini 110 Classique 19L storage, i3s
The Classique Edition brings in stripe graphics, color-matched mirrors and seats, rim tape, and a three-dimensional badge for extra style points.
It's also practical: there's a roomy seat, spacious floorboard, 12-inch wheels, plus handy storage: a 19-liter under-seat compartment and front space for mobile charging with a boot lamp.
Hero's i3S tech helps save fuel by shutting off the engine at stops and restarting easily when you're ready to go.