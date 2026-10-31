Hero MotoCorp launches Destini 110 Classique Edition at ₹76,400 ex-showroom

The Classique Edition brings in stripe graphics, color-matched mirrors and seats, rim tape, and a three-dimensional badge for extra style points.

It's also practical: there's a roomy seat, spacious floorboard, 12-inch wheels, plus handy storage: a 19-liter under-seat compartment and front space for mobile charging with a boot lamp.

Hero's i3S tech helps save fuel by shutting off the engine at stops and restarting easily when you're ready to go.