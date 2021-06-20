FAME II subsidy revision: Hero Optima HX's prices reduced

Hero Electric has slashed the prices of its Optima HX model in India after the government increased subsidy on electric scooters under the FAME II scheme. The vehicle now starts at Rs. 53,600 for the single-battery variant, down from its earlier price of Rs. 61,640. Following the subsidy amendment, electric two-wheelers like Revolt RV400, Ather 450X, and TVS iQube have also received a price-cut.

For subsidy eligibility, EVs should offer minimum top-speed of 40km/h

The FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme was announced in 2019 for the growth of electric vehicles in the country. As per the latest revision, the subsidy on electric two-wheelers has been increased from Rs. 10,000/kWh to Rs. 15,000/kWh. To avail the subsidy benefit, vehicles should offer a minimum range of 80km/charge and a minimum top-speed of 40km/h.

It is available in four color options

The Hero Optima HX features an indicator-mounted front apron, a single-piece seat, a grab rail, a USB port for charging, and a body-colored exhaust. It also houses an LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. There is also a remote lock and anti-theft alarm system on offer. The scooter is available in Red, Gray, Blue, and White color variants.

The vehicle offers a top-speed of 42km/h

Hero Optima HX runs on a 1.2kW electric motor paired with a 51.2V battery, which takes up to five hours to be fully charged. The two-wheeler delivers a top-speed of 42km/h, while the single-battery and dual-battery versions offer a range of 82km/charge and 122km/charge, respectively.

Drum brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

On the safety front, the Hero Optima HX is equipped with a drum brake on both the wheels, along with regenerative braking. However, there is no ABS on offer for improved road handling. Suspension duties on the e-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and dual shock absorbers on the rear side.

Hero Optima HX: Pricing

With the latest price revision, the Hero Optima HX costs Rs. 53,600 for the single-battery variant and Rs. 58,980 for the dual-battery model (both prices, ex-showroom).