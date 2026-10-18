HMSI targets 6 million domestic 2 wheelers by March 2027
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is aiming big, planning to sell 6 million bikes and scooters in India by March 2027.
That's a jump from FY 2025-26 domestic dispatches of 5.75 million units, fueled by strong demand and a boost in festival season sales.
HMSI capacity expansion targets 8 million
HMSI saw a solid 13.5% rise in domestic two-wheeler dispatches in the first half of FY27, reaching 3.04 million units.
To keep up, they're expanding production capacity to 8 million units by 2028, with scooters (which make up about 60% of their volume) as a major focus.
HMSI to launch 10 new models
Honda isn't sticking to just gasoline engines. They're rolling out flex-fuel and electric models too.
With 10 new launches like the ADV 160 and QC3 electric scooter, they're clearly betting on variety and innovation to stay ahead in India's fast-changing market.