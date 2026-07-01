Honda's new limited-run Prelude is bathed in red
What's the story
Honda has unveiled a special edition of the 2027 Prelude, exclusively for the Japanese market. The limited-run model comes in a striking dark red color called Premium Crystal Garnet Metallic. The interior is equally eye-catching, featuring a burgundy finish that adds to its overall appeal. However, Honda has not revealed how many units of this car will be produced.
Design
The car gets red accents on front splitter, rear diffuser
The Prelude Limited Edition is a visual treat, with its attractive silhouette further enhanced by the new dark red paint. The front upper grille molding also comes in the same Crystal Garnet color, while red accents have been added to the front splitter and rear diffuser. Inside, you'll find red accent stitching on the steering wheel, door cards, and dashboard.
Interior
Model name stitched in red
The dashboard of the Prelude Limited Edition features the model name stitched in red, making it stand out. The rest of the cabin, including leather front seats, is finished in a burgundy color called Bordeaux. As for pricing, this special edition starts at $38,933 (approximately ₹32 lakh), which is $1,000 less than the standard version in Japan and much cheaper than its US counterpart starting at $43,195 (roughly ₹35 lakh).