Honda's new limited-run Prelude is bathed in red

Interior

Model name stitched in red

The dashboard of the Prelude Limited Edition features the model name stitched in red, making it stand out. The rest of the cabin, including leather front seats, is finished in a burgundy color called Bordeaux. As for pricing, this special edition starts at $38,933 (approximately ₹32 lakh), which is $1,000 less than the standard version in Japan and much cheaper than its US counterpart starting at $43,195 (roughly ₹35 lakh).