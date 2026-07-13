Honda recalls 325,588 Odyssey minivans for rearview camera issue
Auto
Honda is recalling 325,588 Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2020 because the rearview cameras can stop working if water gets inside.
This means drivers might not see what's behind them while reversing, which is a safety issue flagged by US regulators.
Honda recall includes free Sony replacements
The recall now covers extra vans from 2018, not just the newer models.
Honda will swap out the faulty cameras for improved Sony ones for free.
Owners will start getting notifications from August 24, 2026.
If you think your van's affected or have questions, you can call Honda at 1-888-234-2138.
No injuries have been reported so far.